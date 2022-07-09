Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Soon, Gulmohar, Amaltas, Jacaranda blooms to add burst of colour to skyline
Ludhiana | Soon, Gulmohar, Amaltas, Jacaranda blooms to add burst of colour to skyline

The municipal corporation will plant 465 saplings along the kilometre-long stretch on either side of the road as part of a plantation drive project to plant 15,000 saplings of flowering trees across the Ludhiana city
MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and other officials of the civic body participated in the plantation drive on Saturday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and other officials of the civic body participated in the plantation drive on Saturday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Soon, flowering trees – Gulmohar, Amaltas and Jacaranda – will paint the Ludhiana skyline between Lodhi Club to Phullanwal Chowk – in vibrant shades of red, yellow and mauve.

The municipal corporation will plant 465 saplings along the kilometre-long stretch on either side of the road as part of a project to plant 15,000 saplings of flowering trees across the city. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and other officials of the civic body participated in the plantation drive on Saturday.

Municipal corporation zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said, “We will hire guards to protect the saplings from the attack of strays. We have chosen trees with colourful blooms so that the trees also beautify the city’s landscape. As the flowers of these trees bloom in different seasons, at least one of the trees is sure to be in bloom in different seasons.”

Municipal corporation junior engineer (JE) Kirpal Singh said, “We have hired a contractor to plant 15,000 saplings across the city. The contractor will maintain these saplings for two years and replace any trees that are damaged before his contract ends.”

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Aggarwal directed municipal corporation officials to clear garbage and construction waste dumped on vacant land near Phullanwal Chowk.

Saturday, July 09, 2022
