Ludhiana | Soon, Gulmohar, Amaltas, Jacaranda blooms to add burst of colour to skyline
Soon, flowering trees – Gulmohar, Amaltas and Jacaranda – will paint the Ludhiana skyline between Lodhi Club to Phullanwal Chowk – in vibrant shades of red, yellow and mauve.
The municipal corporation will plant 465 saplings along the kilometre-long stretch on either side of the road as part of a project to plant 15,000 saplings of flowering trees across the city. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and other officials of the civic body participated in the plantation drive on Saturday.
Municipal corporation zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said, “We will hire guards to protect the saplings from the attack of strays. We have chosen trees with colourful blooms so that the trees also beautify the city’s landscape. As the flowers of these trees bloom in different seasons, at least one of the trees is sure to be in bloom in different seasons.”
Municipal corporation junior engineer (JE) Kirpal Singh said, “We have hired a contractor to plant 15,000 saplings across the city. The contractor will maintain these saplings for two years and replace any trees that are damaged before his contract ends.”
Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Aggarwal directed municipal corporation officials to clear garbage and construction waste dumped on vacant land near Phullanwal Chowk.
-
To prevent illegal dumping, PMC to lift debris of more than 10 metric tonnes
The Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated the facility for transporting the debris directly from the site to prevent individuals from dumping debris (rubble and construction material) at locations not designated by the civic body. The Pune civic body, as per the decision taken this week, will lift debris of quantity more than 10 metric tonnes and dump it at designated sites.
-
To expedite structural audit of Chintels Paradiso DTCP to seek fixed timeline
To expedite the structural audit at Chintels Paradiso, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) will hold a meeting with the experts from IIT Delhi and the representatives of the private testing agency, who have been hired for the purpose so that the exact timeline of the entire exercise can be finalised, said district town planner Amit Madholia, who inspected the residential complex on Saturday and interacted with residents.
-
Fraudster held for using fake papers to obtain blood units
LUCKNOW: A fraudster was caught by the medical staff in Balrampur hospital, for allegedly using fake signatures of doctors to obtain blood units without donation. “This man used to obtain blood requisition forms, fill up patient details and forge signatures of doctors and also chief medical superintendent, mentioning that the blood should be issued without donation in exchange,” said chief medical superintendent of the Balrampur hospital, Dr GP Gupta, which is a government sector hospital.
-
U.P.’s Kheri court summons Mohammed Zubair in 2021 case
Kheri police on Friday issued a fresh warrant against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a case lodged against him with Mohammadi Kotwali police of U.P.'s Lakhimpur Kheri district in 2021 on the complaint of private news channel's reporter. This comes after the Supreme Court granted five days' interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in a case registered in Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet.
-
Ludhiana | Fire breaks out in compartment of passenger train
A fire broke out in a compartment of the Hisar-Ludhiana passenger train on platform number 5 of the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday. Police said the fire was noticed in the train on platform number 5 around 11.15am and was doused by security personnel within five minutes. Government Railway Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana said that a passer-by reportedly threw a cigarette on a seat inside the train that sparked off the fire.
