Ludhiana: Speeding car claims 26-yr-old female doc’s life

A 26-year-old woman doctor lost her life in a tragic road accident on the National Highway near Khanna in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Dr Lavneesh Kaur Chauhan, a native of Ferozepur, was residing in a rented accommodation in Khanna and working at a private hospital in the town. The deceased, identified as Dr Lavneesh Kaur Chauhan. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred while Dr Lavneesh was returning home after completing her night shift at the hospital. According to eyewitnesses, she was attempting to cross the highway when a speeding car hit her with great force, throwing her several feet away onto the service road. She died on the spot.

Local residents Rajan, Shibu, and Rajendra Singh, who witnessed the incident, said the doctor was trying to cross the road towards the Bhattian side when the vehicle struck her at high speed. “The impact was so strong that she had no chance of survival,” said one of the witnesses.

Gurdeep Singh, an acquaintance of the deceased, said that he received a call from Dr Lavneesh’s father, a resident of Ferozepur, informing him about the accident. “He asked me to rush to the spot. When I got there, she was already dead,” Gurdeep said. Her body was later taken to the civil hospital and kept in the mortuary.

ASI Sukhdev Singh from the Sadak Suraksha Force team said the car involved in the accident has been detained and further investigation is underway. “We reached the scene soon after being alerted. The vehicle was located and seized. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, and a report has been filed at the concerned police station,” he said.

Dr Navdeep Jassal, who attended to the victim at the civil hospital, stated, “She was brought to us already deceased. We have informed the authorities, and her body has been kept in the mortuary for postmortem.”