Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Stray dogs maul boy in New Sunder Nagar area

Ludhiana: Stray dogs maul boy in New Sunder Nagar area

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 11:34 PM IST

The boy had gone out to buy something from a shop when he was attacked by a pack of dogs in New Sunder Nagar area, Ludhiana. The boy sustained several dog bites. He was given first aid and sent to his family members. The condition of the child is reportedly critical.

The number of dog-bite cases in Ludhiana has gone up by 24% in a year. A pack of stray dogs attacked a boy in Ludhiana’s New Sunder Nagar area. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The number of dog-bite cases in Ludhiana has gone up by 24% in a year. A pack of stray dogs attacked a boy in Ludhiana’s New Sunder Nagar area. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: A pack of stray dogs attacked a boy in Ludhiana’s New Sunder Nagar area on Friday night. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed Hari Om, a former sarpanch of the area, rescuing the boy. The video of the attack went viral on social media.

The boy had gone out to buy something from a shop when he was attacked by a pack of dogs. The boy sustained several dog bites. He was given first aid and sent to his family members. The condition of the child is reportedly critical.

In June 2021, a 15-year-old girl was attacked by a group of stray dogs in Krishna Nagar near Ghumar Mandi. She sustained multiple bite injuries on her arms, chest, and back, and also received seven stitches on her head after falling to the ground during the attack. Two passers-by rescued her.

In January 2022, a five-year-old boy in the Bahomajra village of Khanna was tragically killed in an attack by a pack of dogs while near his home.

According to local residents, the dogs are not being sterilised which is leading to a significant increase in the population of dogs.

The number of dog-bite cases in Ludhiana has gone up by 24% in a year. As compared to 6,100 such cases recorded in 2021, the figure has already touched 7,856 till November this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out