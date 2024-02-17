 Ludhiana: Surprise inspections of dist hospitals expose malpractices, missing senior doc - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Surprise inspections of dist hospitals expose malpractices, missing senior doc

Ludhiana: Surprise inspections of dist hospitals expose malpractices, missing senior doc

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 18, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Two cases were confirmed where families of patients were coerced into paying ₹1,000 each under the pretext of “shagun” or blessings following childbirth

: Responding to a series of complaints, civil surgeon, Ludhiana, Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh conducted surprise inspections at healthcare facilities in the district, exposing malpractices and instances of absenteeism.

The crackdown commenced after formal complaints surfaced regarding excessive charges for deliveries at the district Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana.
The crackdown commenced after formal complaints surfaced regarding excessive charges for deliveries at the district Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The crackdown commenced after formal complaints surfaced regarding excessive charges for deliveries at the district Mother and Child Hospital. Two cases were confirmed where families of patients were coerced into paying 1,000 each under the pretext of “shagun” or blessings following childbirth.

Dr Aulakh said, “At least two patients have given written testimony stating that they were compelled to pay ‘shagun’ after the delivery of their baby. The accused include staff nurses, sweepers, and class four employees. Taking suo motu cognisance, we have issued show-cause notices to the senior medical officer, who will investigate the allegations and report to my office.”

The inspection did not confine itself to the district civil hospital alone. Dr Aulakh extended scrutiny to the sub-divisional hospital in Jagraon, prompted by complaints against senior medical officer Dr Pratibha Sharma regarding her alleged absenteeism during working hours.

“Complaints were lodged against the SMO, Jagraon, alleging her early departure from the office during scheduled hours. To verify these claims, a visit was conducted to SDH Jagraon around 2.30 pm, where she was found absent from her office. A show-cause notice has been issued to her as well,” Dr Aulakh said.

In addition to these investigations, the civil surgeon and his team conducted surprise checks at the PHC, Mullanpur, where the staff was found performing their duties in full strength.

Follow Us On