Ludhiana: Suvidha kendras to remain open on weekends for property tax payment

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 21, 2024 06:32 AM IST

With September 30 being the last date to avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year (2024-25), the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to keep the suvidha kendras open on weekends.

The suvidha kendras will remain open Saturdays and Sundays till September 30. (HT Photo)
The decision has been taken to facilitate the residents in submitting the pending property tax and avail them of a 10% rebate. The suvidha kendras will remain open Saturday (September 21 and 28) and Sunday (September 22 and 29). Also, the kendras will also remain open till 5pm.

The civic officials stated that over 85,000 building owners are yet to pay the property tax for the current financial year. They can avail 10% rebate on payment of tax by September 30.

The officials further stated that the residents can also avail 10% rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year by September 30. For facilitating the residents in submitting water-sewer user charges, additional staff has also been deputed in the zonal MC offices.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the decision to keep the zonal suvidha kendras open on Saturday and Sunday has been taken to facilitate the residents in submitting the tax as heavy rush of visitors is being witnessed at the suvidha kendras.

The residents can also submit the tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in

Dachalwal appealed to the residents to submit the pending tax in time to avoid penalties.

The amount is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works in the city.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
