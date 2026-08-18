Ludhiana: Tanker mows down 2 factory workers on NH

Two factory workers were killed after an unidentified tanker hit them from behind while they were walking to a nearby eatery on the National Highway near Sahnewal, police said on Monday. The tanker driver fled the spot after the collision, they added. The impact left both workers critically injured, and they died at the spot. (HT File)

According to police, the victims, Sandeep, 26, and Atma Prasad, 29, were employed at RS Industries on Jaspal Bangar Road in Dhandari Kalan. According to the complaint filed by Bansi Lal, father of Sandeep, the two men had set out on foot towards Sahnewal for a meal. When they reached the service road near Highway Industries, the tanker hit them from behind. The impact left both workers critically injured, and they died at the spot.

Locals and commuters alerted the police, following which a team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Sahnewal police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified driver.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Police are examining the circumstances of the accident and working to identify and trace the driver. The CCTV footage from the area and other available evidence is also being examined to establish the sequence of events and trace the vehicle involved.”

Unsafe roads

Three persons lost their lives in recent mishaps reported in Ludhiana on August 15.

A woman and her son were killed near Dera Radha Soami in Raikot after a speeding pickup auto rammed their motorcycle on Saturday. City Raikot police registered a case against the driver and arrested him.

A 14-year-old boy died in a collision between a motorcycle and an unidentified tractor-trailer in the Koom Kalan area. His 18-year-old cousin was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.