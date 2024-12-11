Ludhiana: Taxi union alleges inaction against illegal operators

The Azad Taxi Union, Punjab, has accused deputy district transport officer (DTO), Abhishek Bansal of not taking action against illegal taxi and bus operators. Union leaders have demanded a thorough investigation and immediate action over the malpractice. At the same time, the officer has rubbished the allegations, claiming action is being taken regularly. Leaders of Azad Taxi Union, Punjab, have demanded a thorough investigation and immediate action over the malpractice. (HT File)

Sharanjit Singh Kalsi, president of the Azad Taxi Union, said the organisation comprises operators and drivers who comply with government regulations, holding all India tourist permit and Punjab permit while paying due taxes.

Kalsi highlighted the unchecked growth of approximately 154 unauthorised taxi stands operating in Ludhiana. These taxi stands use private vehicles for commercial purposes without permits, leading to significant revenue losses for the state government. Furthermore, around 2,800 luxury cars, including high-end brands like BMW, Audi and Mercedes, are reportedly being used illegally for wedding rentals without proper permits, costing the government crores in unpaid taxes, he alleged.

The union also pointed out that the illegal operation of tourist buses, which transport passengers and labourers to other states “without paying taxes”, causes daily losses of lakhs of rupees to the state treasury.

Abhishek Bansal, deputy district transport officer, said, “Sharanjit Kalsi is having some personal issues with me. We are conducting regular checking. Challans are issued to violators on regular basis.”