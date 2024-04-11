Ludhiana: Teachers’ body meet ADC, criticise ‘Mission Samrath’

The delegation of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) Ludhiana, met additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Sareen on Thursday to discuss their problems. Teachers’ delegation discussing their issues with Ludhiana ADC Amit Sareen on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The delegation was led by district president Daljit Singh Samrala and general secretary Harjit Singh Sudhar. They submitted a demand letter to ADC and expressed objection to deputing teachers in distant assembly areas.

They were assured of deputing female teachers within the radius of 10 to 20 km, along with revoking the order related to employees’ leave during election period.

Sareen said the female teachers with young children would be exempted from election duty. He also assured that on valid medical grounds, employees would be exempted from duty on priority basis.

The group also met DEO (secondary) Harjinder Singh and discussed about the programme titled, Mission Samrath. The teachers claimed the programme is imposed on schools, and leads to a negative impact on students coming from private schools due to the low educational level and chaotic nature of the curriculum. Parents are withdrawing their children from schools expressing their dissatisfaction with the irregular curriculum, added teachers. They also demanded an immediate release of arrears of 3,704 teachers for their duty period at department headquarters.