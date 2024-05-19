Ludhiana teachers’ body to hold rally over ‘unmet’ demands

In the wake of their long pending demands, the district Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) is all set to conduct a rally on Tuesday commencing from 9 am in Samrala. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that the administration has no information of any such protest. (HT File)

The association district president Daljit Singh said our purpose is to let the leaders and officials know that we would not remain silent on their false promises. “We have always been provided with dates, and no solution. Now, code of conduct is the new excuse but if the demands of the farmers could be considered with code of conduct being in force, then why not ours,” he added.

Teachers and pensioners in thousands would be a part of the rally starting from the old grain market to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office, Singh added.

The demands of the union are as follows, restoration of an old pension scheme and rural allowance along with 37 other allowances, return the deducted amount from the salaries of the teachers protesting against the policies of the central government, restoration of assured career progression (ACP), regularisation of computer and associate teachers, discontinuation of Mission Samarth, appointment of non-teaching staff for convenience of the teachers and medical benefits, including issuance of smart cards, said Singh.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that the administration has no information of any such protest.

However, the proposed protest by the DTF Punjab on Sunday in Anandpur Sahib was deferred after a meeting with the officer on special duty (OSD) Gulshan Chhabra, on Friday, who assured them of a panel meeting within June 10 and 15. “They said due to code of conduct in force, nothing could be done but after the panel meeting our demands would be considered,” said the DTF president Vikram Dev. Even after the given date, if the demands would still not be met, then a large protest would be organised by the union, he added.