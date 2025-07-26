Ludhiana: Tension flares in F&CC meet as deputy mayors walk out over ‘bogus’ tenders

A crucial meeting of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) was abruptly adjourned on Friday after senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar and deputy mayor Prince Johar staged a walkout, accusing mayor Inderjit Kaur of brushing aside allegations of irregularities in the tendering process. Prashar and Johar alleged that the concerns flagged by them were being ignored, forcing them to leave the meeting, whereas the mayor downplayed the incident, claiming that both had to leave owing to some important work. The meeting was aimed at clearing hundreds of proposals related to road repairs, park maintenance, installation of tube wells and procurement of machinery among other projects. (HT File)

The F&CC meeting, slated to clear over 400 development proposals — including tenders for road repairs, park maintenance, installation of tube wells and procurement of machinery — was derailed within minutes of commencing at the civic body’s camp office.

Tempers flared as Prashar confronted the mayor over his previously filed complaint, alleging that tenders worth nearly ₹10 crore had been floated using the login credentials of a retired executive engineer who superannuated in April. Prashar had earlier written to the municipal commissioner and the mayor demanding cancellation of the tenders and a probe into what he described as a “clear manipulation of process and misuse of authority.” He had mentioned that the tenders would be financially damaging to the civic body.

“These tenders were opened through the login identity (ID) of a retired official. This raises questions about the integrity of the tendering process. This is not just a procedural lapse but a gross violation of rules,” said Prashar before exiting the meeting. “I have made it clear, I will not be part of any discussion unless these tenders are cancelled and investigated,” he said.

Following suit, deputy mayor Prince Johar also exited the meeting, citing lack of transparency while expressing dissatisfaction over the mayor’s “unilateral handling” of key matters. “If concerns raised by elected representatives are not even acknowledged, there’s no point in attending the meeting,” Johar remarked.

“I have even sent three complaints to the MC commissiomer and the mayor but these were ignored. Due to this behaviour and non-cancellation of the tender, we left the meeting after having a word with the mayor,” he added.

Their walkout left the F&CC without quorum, forcing an adjournment and leaving officials from multiple departments — engineering, sanitation, horticulture and finance — waiting for hours, their project files unopened. The officials had come prepared to present their plans.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, expressed dismay over the disruptions. “This meeting was pivotal for greenlighting key civic projects. Political infighting is now crippling the functioning of the MC.”

According to Prashar, in his letter to the MC commissioner, he had alleged that the tenders were allocated at merely 5% below the reserve price, compared to earlier tenders which fetched rates 20–25% lower — suggesting possible collusion between officials and contractors. “This isn’t governance. It’s profiteering in the guise of public service. Some officials are serving their own interests,” he wrote.

Prashar highlighted that tenders worth around ₹10 crore for park works in the Focal Point area had been floated through the ID of a retired executive engineer. He demanded a detailed investigation and warned that if no action is taken, the credibility of the entire civic system would be at stake.

When asked to respond, mayor Inderjit Kaur downplayed the incident, stating, “There is no rift or rivalry. The senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor had important work so they left accordingly.”

As Ludhiana continues to grapple with pressing civic issues, such as waterlogging, crumbling roads and deteriorating sanitation, the unresolved power struggle in the corporation’s upper echelons has cast a shadow over much-needed public works.