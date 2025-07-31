Ludhiana: Thieves make off with tyres from three parked cars

A gang of car-borne burglars struck Upkar Nagar and Kundanpuri areas in the early hours of Thursday, stealing all four tyres from three parked vehicles and leaving them propped up on bricks. The incident has raised serious concerns about security in residential areas. Thieves walked off with all four tyres of the car and placed the vehicle on bricks in Upkar Nagar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light around 4 am when Ramesh Bansal, a resident of Upkar Nagar, received a call from his neighbour, informing him that the tyres of his Hyundai Creta had been stolen. Bansal was shocked to find his vehicle kept on bricks with all four wheels gone.

Soon after, Bansal discovered that two other vehicles in the vicinity — one in Upkar Nagar and another in nearby Kundanpuri — had met the same fate. “It was alarming to see that these miscreants operated so swiftly and confidently, targeting multiple vehicles within a short span,” said Bansal. The affected residents immediately alerted the police.

Footage retrieved from CCTV cameras installed in the locality revealed that three unidentified men arrived in a car around 2.30 am. The video shows them removing the tyres and loading them into their vehicle before speeding away. However, according to the police, poor visibility due to darkness and rainfall made it difficult to identify the registration number of the vehicle.

Sub-inspector Amarjeet Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station, confirmed that an investigation is underway. “We are scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas to trace the route and identity of the accused,” he said, adding that statements from all affected vehicle owners have been recorded and an FIR will be lodged accordingly.

Residents expressed growing frustration, stating that such thefts have become frequent in the area. “Last week, battery thefts were reported from several parked vehicles, and no action has been taken so far,” a local said, demanding increased night patrolling and swift arrests.