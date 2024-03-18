Ludhiana: Three children injured after fire breaks out in house

Four persons, including three minor children, suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house following gas leak from an LPG cooking gas cylinder in Alaur Khanna village, police said on Monday. A woman was cooking dinner in the house, while her husband, son, a nephew and niece, aged between 6 years and 14 years, were having the meal at the time of the incident on Sunday night. (HT File Photo)

Condition of two of the children has been stated to be serious. They were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh for treatment.

A woman was cooking dinner in the house, while her husband, son, a nephew and niece, aged between 6 years and 14 years, were having the meal at the time of the incident on Sunday night.

The man stated that when his wife went to the washroom and suddenly the fire engulfed the entire room and they could not get a chance to escape.

After hearing the cries, his father rushed to the room to rescue the children, but he also suffered burn injuries.

The neighbours rushed there for help. They rescued the children and the elderly and doused the flames.

All the four victims were rushed to civil hospital in Khanna. Sensing the serious condition of the two children, they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.