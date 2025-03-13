Ludhiana: Three seniors thrash Class 9 student, probe on, say Police

The police took up an investigation after three Class 10 students allegedly held a Class 9 student captive in an abandoned house and thrashed him with slippers, officials said. They said the accused suspected the victim of abusing Class 10 students on social media platform Instagram using a fake account. Division number 7 station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said they received a complaint from the victim’s kin and started an investigation. (HT Photo)

The victim, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, denied any involvement.

Division number 7 station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said they received a complaint from the victim’s kin and started an investigation. He added that police are treading cautiously as the accused are minors as well.

They said a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. According to information, the video was recorded by the accused.

In the video, the accused are seen thrashing the victim with slaps, kicks and slippers. The victim was admitted to the local civil hospital late at night after complaining of severe chest pain.

According to the victim’s uncle, the minor was lured by the accused under the pretext of giving him a game. The three Class 10 students asked him to meet them at Vishwakarma Nagar, Street Number 1, on Tajpur Road. Believing them, the victim went to the location, where the accused held him captive in a house and thrashed him, the complainant said.

The Class 9 student’s family claimed he was distressed when he returned home. They said he suffered injuries and severe chest pain due to the assault. They sought strict action against the accused.