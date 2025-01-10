Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Tourism dept promotes gender equality amid Lohri celebration

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 10, 2025 10:38 PM IST

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond emphasised the importance of such gatherings in supporting girl children to live their lives with dignity and pride

Tourism and cultural affairs department celebrated “Dhiyan Di Lohri” in Khanna on Friday. While presiding over the event at AS College, Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said celebrating “Dhiyan Di Lohri” can improve the sex ratio in Punjab.

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sand, along with others, celebrating ‘Dhiyan di Lohri' at AS College in Khanna, Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT Photo)
Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sand, along with others, celebrating 'Dhiyan di Lohri' at AS College in Khanna, Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Sond emphasised the importance of such gatherings in supporting girl children to live their lives with dignity and pride. He highlighted that this, in turn, will contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of the state.

Sond described “Dhiyan Di Lohri” as a vital initiative that can transform the destiny of girls in society. He underscored the necessity of holding such sustainable efforts throughout the year to effectively spread this message. He further stated that these functions align with the teachings of the great Sikh gurus, who advocated for the respect and honour of women, as they give birth to kings and future leaders.

Sond noted that girls today are excelling in several fields including academics, medical, science and sports. He remarked that the country is making progress, with more girls reaching new heights in their careers.

The minister also mentioned that the Punjab government is implementing numerous initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment. He added that efforts are underway to raise awareness about improving the gender ratio, with many girls currently holding top level government jobs and other prestigious positions.

Present at the event were secretary tourism and cultural affairs and information and public relations Malwinder Singh Jaggi, director tourism and cultural affairs Amrit Singh, joint director Dampreet Singh Walia, ADC (Rural Development) Amarjit Bains, ADC Khanna Shikha Bhagat and other dignitaries.

