E-challan system rolled out to curb traffic violations in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana traffic police are about to scrap the traditional manual process of issuing challans to violators. The cumbersome and time-consuming practice, which required personnel to manually issue challans, has been replaced with a more efficient and convenient e-challaning system. HT Image

Under the new system, the police have received 30 handheld point of sale (POS) machines to issue challans to offenders. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said these machines have been handed over to traffic police personnel in different zones, marking the beginning of their usage. The machines are integrated with the national database of ‘Vahan’ and ‘Saarthi’ apps, which will help not only in curbing traffic violation but also crime rate.

Lamba highlighted that Ludhiana city alone requires at least 150 such machines, and the headquarters is expected to provide more machines in subsequent phases. The e-challaning machines allow traffic police officials to swiftly record details of traffic offenders and the offences committed. With just a push of a button, the challan is generated, eliminating the need for manual paperwork.

Additionally, the portable e-challaning machines come equipped with various payment options such as credit and debit card swiping, as well as the use of UPI and QR codes. Offenders now have the flexibility to settle their penalties using any of these methods.

“Gone are the days when officials had to issue challans manually and maintain records using physical challan books. With e-challaning, once a challan is issued through the machine, it is securely stored in the traffic police server for future reference,”said the ACP.

The ACP emphasised that in cases where challans require court appearances, the challan will still be generated through the machine, while the payment would need to be made in the court.

“The e-challaning system aims to reduce paperwork, save time, and provide efficient service to citizens,” he added.

