Ludhiana: Trailer crushes two men to death near Dhandari Bridge

Two men riding a scooter were killed after a tractor-trailer hit them near Dhandari bridge in the Focal Point area on Friday evening. Police said the exact cause of the accident was being investigated and statements of family members were being recorded. (HT File)

Police said one of the deceased was Anand Kumar, 40, a native of Patna, Bihar. The identity of the second victim, who was riding pillion, has not been established yet.

Anand Kumar worked at a bicycle manufacturing unit in Focal Point, Phase 5, they said.

According to information, the duo was riding a Honda Activa scooter when the trailer, allegedly moving at a high speed, hit them near the bridge. Eyewitnesses said the rear wheels of the trailer passed over the heads of both men, killing them on the spot.

Passers-by managed to catch the trailer driver while he was allegedly attempting to flee and later handed him over to the police at Jiwan Nagar police post.

Police shifted the bodies to the civil hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Investigating officer ASI Ranjit Singh said Anand was identified through the registration details of the scooter, while efforts were underway to ascertain the identity of the second deceased.

Police said the exact cause of the accident was being investigated and statements of family members were being recorded. Legal action against the trailer driver is being initiated.