Ludhiana: Two days on, father-son duo held for stabbing 21-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 25, 2024 10:47 PM IST

The victim and the accused had indulged in spat on April 21 over a monetary issue and the locals had resolved the matter

Two days after the broad daylight murder of a 21-year-old man in Old Grain Market of Jagraon, the police have arrested a labourer and his 16-year-old son. The police recovered a sharp-edged weapon that was used in the crime from their possession. According to the police, the accused had stabbed the man to death following a spat over 100.

The father-son duo are employed as labourers.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that the victim, Shamsher Singh alias Jatt, of Karnail Gate in Jagraon, was also a labourer. The victim and the accused had indulged in spat on April 21 over a monetary issue and the locals had resolved the matter, he added.

On April 23, they again indulged in a spat and the accused duo thrashed Shamsher before stabbing him with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim suffered a fatal blow near his heart and collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The incident was captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot. The City Jagraon police had reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

City Jagraon station-house officer sub-inspector Surinder Singh said that the accused used to set bets on card games and had a spat while doing the same on Sunday.

He added that a murder case was lodged against the accused. On Wednesday, the police arrested the accused.

