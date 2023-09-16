Ludhiana: Two Samrala residents held for harassing women bouncers

The Samrala police arrested two persons for allegedly harassing two women bouncers on Saturday. A case under sections 354-B and 506 of IPC has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo)

The police also seized the car in which the accused were travelling. When frisked, the police found a sharp-edged weapon and an iron rod from the car.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak Kumar and Kartar Singh, residents of Bazigar Basti in Samrala.

SHO Samrala police station, sub-inspector Bhinder Singh said that a woman, who works as a bouncer, had filed a complaint stating that she was standing at the Main Chowk in Samrala with her friend when they were returning home after finishing their duty at a fair in Mohali.

The complainant stated that in the meantime, two persons came there in a car and started harassing them. When objected, the accused threatened to kill them and escaped.

The SHO added that after receiving the complaint, the police identified the accused and arrested them. A case under sections 354-B and 506 of IPC has been registered against the accused.

