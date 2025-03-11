Ludhiana: U-16 cricket trials for state championship begin today

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), affiliated with the Punjab Cricket Association, is set to hold free of cost trials for its District Cricket Association Centre to select U-16 men probables for all formats. The trials will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday on GRD premises, Hambran Road, Ludhiana, starting at 1 pm. Boys born between September 1, 2009 and August 31, 2011, are eligible to participate. (HT File)

These trials aim to shortlist players for the upcoming Punjab State Inter-District Men U-16 Championship for the 2025-26 season. Selected players will be registered with the District Cricket Association Centre and will receive professional training under LDCA-appointed coaches.

Boys born between September 1, 2009, and August 31, 2011, are eligible to participate. The trials will be conducted free of cost, providing a great opportunity for young cricketers to showcase their skills and receive structured coaching.