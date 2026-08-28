Are Waukee High School and Prairieview still under lockdown? All we know about ‘armed person threat’
Waukee High School and Prairieview were placed under external lockdown due to a report of an armed person nearby.
Waukee High School and Prairieview were placed under an external lockdown on Friday morning as law enforcement looked into a report of a person armed with a weapon outside the high school.
"THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT AT THIS TIME," stated the Waukee Police Department in a Facebook update. Authorities said that officers and additional responders were surveying the area, and no injuries had been reported.
The Waukee Community School District informed families at 8:35 a.m. that both schools were placed on lockdown "as a precaution" due to a "potential threat off-property near Waukee High School."
Also Read: Kevin Warsh Jackson Hole speech: When and where to watch Fed Chair's address? Here's what to expect
Waukee High School and Prairieview lockdown protocols
Under the district's external lockdown protocols, classes are still in session. However, entry and exit from the affected buildings are prohibited, and visitors are not allowed inside. Families have been requested to refrain from going to the schools while the police conduct their investigation.
According to the district, all other schools were functioning normally.
Lockdown lifted
Waukee High School and the adjacent Prairieview were placed on lockdown for approximately 90 minutes due to a "potential threat," as stated in a communication sent to parents by the district. All other schools are operating normally. The lockdown was lifted at 9:15 a.m.
"The Waukee Police Department thoroughly investigated the situation, including areas inside and outside our buildings, and determined there is no threat to student safety," authorities stated in a message to parents sent around 9:20 a.m. "All schools will operate as normal today."
“We appreciate the quick response of our local law enforcement. Thank you to our families, staff, and students for your patience and understanding. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@waukeeschools.org," the school stated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More