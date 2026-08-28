Are Waukee High School and Prairieview still under lockdown? All we know about ‘armed person threat’

Waukee High School and Prairieview were placed under an external lockdown on Friday morning as law enforcement looked into a report of a person armed with a weapon outside the high school. An external lockdown was enacted at Waukee High School and Prairieview after reports of an armed individual.

"THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT AT THIS TIME," stated the Waukee Police Department in a Facebook update. Authorities said that officers and additional responders were surveying the area, and no injuries had been reported.

The Waukee Community School District informed families at 8:35 a.m. that both schools were placed on lockdown "as a precaution" due to a "potential threat off-property near Waukee High School."

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Waukee High School and Prairieview lockdown protocols Under the district's external lockdown protocols, classes are still in session. However, entry and exit from the affected buildings are prohibited, and visitors are not allowed inside. Families have been requested to refrain from going to the schools while the police conduct their investigation.

According to the district, all other schools were functioning normally.

Lockdown lifted Waukee High School and the adjacent Prairieview were placed on lockdown for approximately 90 minutes due to a "potential threat," as stated in a communication sent to parents by the district. All other schools are operating normally. The lockdown was lifted at 9:15 a.m.

"The Waukee Police Department thoroughly investigated the situation, including areas inside and outside our buildings, and determined there is no threat to student safety," authorities stated in a message to parents sent around 9:20 a.m. "All schools will operate as normal today."

“We appreciate the quick response of our local law enforcement. Thank you to our families, staff, and students for your patience and understanding. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@waukeeschools.org," the school stated.