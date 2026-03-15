Ludhiana: Unions oppose Shah’s visit, say Centre ignored farmers

Accusing the Centre of ignoring the concerns of farmers and others, members of several unions staged a protest at the Ladhowal toll plaza on Saturday, opposing the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah to Punjab. Farmers during a protest at the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union and the Dashmesh Kisan Mazdoor Union gathered at the toll plaza and raised slogans against the central government. Union leaders said the demonstration was part of a statewide agitation organised by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to oppose what they described as anti-farmer policies of the Centre.

According to Dilbagh Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, similar protests were organised at district headquarters across Punjab to coincide with Shah’s visit. He alleged that during the tenure of the present central government, policies had largely favoured a handful of corporate houses while the issues of farmers, labourers and the common public remained unaddressed.

Protesters also accused the government of selling public assets and weakening key institutions such as railways, airports and telecom services. They criticised the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, claiming it could adversely affect a large section of the population.

Farmers further raised the issue of the alleged use of force against protesters during last year’s agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri, when farmer groups were marching towards New Delhi. They demanded justice for farmers who were injured during the protests.

The protesters alleged that a dam project at Sasrali village in the Sahnewal constituency had become a “white elephant”, claiming that no work had begun despite its formal inauguration. They also pointed to the poor condition of Rahon road, besides raising concerns about roadside encroachments and parked vehicles that frequently lead to traffic congestion and accidents.

As part of the protest programme, farmer leaders announced that the Ladhowal toll plaza would remain toll-free for vehicles from 12 pm to 3 pm on Sunday. They warned that the agitation would continue until both local and national demands were addressed by the authorities.