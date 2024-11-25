Ludhiana: Vandalism, 78,000 robbery at Tibba Road shop

At least 12 assailants attempted a murder bid on a garment shop owner and vandalised his shop in Mayapuri at Tibba Road, the police said. According to the victim, the accused took away ₹78,000 from his shop while fleeing. The miscreants reportedly hurled stones in the colony and vandalised vehicles parked in the street. Cops are searching for around 12 assailants in connection with this case.

The whole incident was captured on camera. On being informed, the Tibba Road police reached the spot for investigation. An FIR has been registered against Jaspal Rana of Mayapuri at Tibba Road, Manoj Kumar of Punjabi Bagh, Naman Bansal of Amarpura, Aman Nagpal of Vishwakarma Road at Tajpur Road, Karanpreet of Kartar Nagar at Tibba Road and Deepak Kumar of Punjabi Bagh. Their 13 aides are yet to be identified, according to the police.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Lovedeep of Mayapuri. Lovedeep said two groups had a scuffle in the area on Saturday when he intervened and got their matter resolved. On Sunday, members of one of the groups carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks barged into his shop and vandalised the premises besides assaulting him. While escaping the accused, stole ₹78,000 and a mobile phone from the shop.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house-trespass with the intent to cause harm, assault, or wrongful restraint), 309 (4) (Robbery), 118(1) (voluntarily causes hurt to someone using dangerous tools or methods), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) ,61(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of the BNS and Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, the police added.