Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Vandalism, 78,000 robbery at Tibba Road shop

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 25, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Complainant says two groups had a scuffle in the area on Saturday when he intervened and got their matter resolved, but one of the groups carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks barged into his shop on Sunday.

At least 12 assailants attempted a murder bid on a garment shop owner and vandalised his shop in Mayapuri at Tibba Road, the police said. According to the victim, the accused took away 78,000 from his shop while fleeing. The miscreants reportedly hurled stones in the colony and vandalised vehicles parked in the street.

Cops are searching for around 12 assailants in connection with this case.
Cops are searching for around 12 assailants in connection with this case.

The whole incident was captured on camera. On being informed, the Tibba Road police reached the spot for investigation. An FIR has been registered against Jaspal Rana of Mayapuri at Tibba Road, Manoj Kumar of Punjabi Bagh, Naman Bansal of Amarpura, Aman Nagpal of Vishwakarma Road at Tajpur Road, Karanpreet of Kartar Nagar at Tibba Road and Deepak Kumar of Punjabi Bagh. Their 13 aides are yet to be identified, according to the police.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Lovedeep of Mayapuri. Lovedeep said two groups had a scuffle in the area on Saturday when he intervened and got their matter resolved. On Sunday, members of one of the groups carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks barged into his shop and vandalised the premises besides assaulting him. While escaping the accused, stole 78,000 and a mobile phone from the shop.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house-trespass with the intent to cause harm, assault, or wrongful restraint), 309 (4) (Robbery), 118(1) (voluntarily causes hurt to someone using dangerous tools or methods), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) ,61(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of the BNS and Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, the police added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On