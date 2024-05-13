Ludhiana: VB books NRI station SHO on graft charges

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday booked NRI station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rajvir Singh Sra on graft charges. The accused inspector is on the run. Balraj Singh was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 20,000. (Shutterstock)

On April 25 the VB had arrested his reader constable Balraj Singh red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from an advocate for lodging a first-information report (FIR).

Advocate Arun Kumar Khurmi, a resident of Upkaar Nagar, Civil Lines, said that two men had tried to take possession of this land forcibly and stole poplar trees grown on it. Balraj Singh, attached with SHO NRI cell, had demanded ₹1 lakh to get the case registered.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP vigilance) Rajinderpal Singh said the reader demanded money at the behest of the SHO. A hunt is on for his arrest, he said.