Ludhiana: Veterinary varsity experts warns of abortion risk linked to parasite toxocara in pet cats

With pet ownership on the rise, experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have flagged growing health risks, cautioning that awareness about pet-borne diseases and preventive care remains limited among owners. Cats kept for sale at a pet shop in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Gurpreet Singh Preet, assistant professor (clinics) at the vet varsity, said there has been a surge in the adoption of both indigenous and foreign cat breeds, such as Persian cats.

He warned that parasites like toxocara, commonly found in cats, can pose serious health risks.

“The infection can lead to complications, including abortion in pregnant women, and also affects the animal,” he said, adding that skin infections such as scabies are also transmissible.

The trend extends beyond cats, with more people opting for birds such as lovebirds and parakeets, as well as small animals including hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits.

Dogs, however, remain the most preferred pets.

Preet noted that many owners opt for long-haired foreign breeds suited to colder climates, which often struggle to adapt to local conditions. “Short-haired breeds are more suitable for this region,” he said.

Highlighting common canine diseases, he pointed to parvovirus, a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects puppies under 45 days old. Symptoms include vomiting, fever and diarrhoea, and in severe cases, cardiac complications.

“Vaccination remains the only effective protection, though the disease does not spread to humans,” he clarified.

With summer setting in, experts have also warned of a spike in fungal and skin-related infections among pets, particularly in exotic breeds that are less suited to the local climate. Indigenous breeds, they noted, are generally more resilient. In cases of extreme heat, simple measures such as sprinkling cold water can help prevent hyperthermia.