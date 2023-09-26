Ludhiana: Vigilance to quiz graft-accused ASI for two days

A day after his arrest in a bribery case, the Vigilance Bureau produced assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh posted at Women Cell Ludhiana before the court on Tuesday. The court remanded the accused two days in Vigilance custody for questioning. The role of the in-charge of the women cell, meanwhile, is still under scanner in the matter. (HT File)

Vigilance had arrested the ASI on Monday for accepting ₹4,000 as bribe from Abhishek Sharma of new Shimlapuri.

The complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau Ludhiana range and told that he was amid a matrimonial dispute and a complaint in this regard was pending with the ASI Sukhdev Singh. The complainant had alleged that the said ASI had already taken ₹7,000 in different instalments from him and demanded another ₹50,000 by threatening him to implicate him and his family members in a case.

A case under section 7 of prevention of corruption act was registered at Ludhiana range Vigilance police station.

