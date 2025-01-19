Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Villagers put locks on under-construction bio-gas plant’s gate

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 19, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Villagers lock factory gate in protest against Bio-Gas Plant in Bagga Kalan, citing concerns over potential health and environmental hazards

The residents of villages near Bagga Kalan on Sunday staged and put locks on the gates of an under-construction biogas plant.

Residents of Bagga Kalan village during a protest near the biogas plant in Ludhiana on Sunday (HT Photo)

The villagers have been opposing the factory for weeks, citing concerns over potential health and environmental hazards. Police and administration had to intervene to placate the protesters.

Farmer union leaders also joined the protest. After discussions, a resolution was reached to allow the factory’s construction work to continue for 72 hours to utilise the materials already on-site. However, the villagers have given the factory management a 10-day ultimatum to address their concerns.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP City) Shubham Agarwal said a committee will be formed by the villagers, comprising locals. The factory management will present information about its operations to the committee, which will decide if the factory can continue work. The gate will remain locked until the villagers are satisfied with the committee’s findings, he said.

The facility to produce biogas using stubble and other agricultural residues has sparked protests due to concerns about its impact on nearby communities. Farmer union leaders emphasised the challenges faced by residents near similar plants, including severe issues with mosquitoes and flies.

