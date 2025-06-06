Search Search
Ludhiana West bypoll: 14 candidates left in fray

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 06, 2025 09:42 AM IST

The bypoll comes in the wake of the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, who lost his life on January 10 after an accidental firearm discharge at his residence.

A total of 14 candidates will contest the bypoll for the Ludhiana West assembly seat, Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said on Thursday.

The voting will take place on June 19 from 7 am to 6 pm, and the result will be announced on June 23.
One independent candidate, Kamal Pawar, withdrew his nomination on the last day. “After the scrutiny, 15 nominations were found valid, and with the withdrawal of one candidate, 14 candidates now remain in the electoral fray,” he said

Prominent candidates in the fray are Bharat Bhushan (Congress), advocate Parupkar Singh Ghuman (Shiromani Akali Dal), Sanjeev Arora (Aam Aadmi Party) and Jiwan Gupta (Bharatiya Janata Party).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana West bypoll: 14 candidates left in fray
