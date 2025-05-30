Ludhiana West bypoll: Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu, SAD’s Parupkar Singh Ghuman file papers

Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parupkar Singh Ghuman filed their nominations for the Ludhiana West bypoll on Thursday. PPCC chief Raja Warring along with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other congress leaders accompanied Bharat Bhushan Ashu filing nomination in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The last day to file papers is June 2. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The election will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23.

Cong puts up a united front

Ashu was accompanied by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and the top leaders of the state unit, putting to rest all speculations of infighting.

Apart from Warring, senior leaders including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former Faridkot MP Mohammad Sadique, senior MLAs Rana Gurjeet Singh and Pargat Singh, former ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Vijay Inder Singla, AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, and Ludhiana’s urban district Congress president Sanjay Talwar were present.

This public show of unity came after reports that tensions had grown between Ashu and Warring after the party chose the latter to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Warring had won the election. Pictures of Warring have also been missing from Ashu’s campaign hoardings for the Ludhiana West bypoll.

On Thursday, walking hand in hand with Warring, Ashu shut down the critics: “Our president is here with us. Now, let other parties tell us where their leaders are.”

Taking a jab at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) Sunil Jakhar, Ashu added, “Some leaders are busy abroad. Let them come back from the US or Switzerland...and then pick up campaigning.”

Before submitting the nomination, Warring addressed the party workers, urging them to give their all to ensure Ashu’s victory. “This is not just Ashu’s election; it is the election of the entire Congress party,” he said. “If we win, every single worker will be part of that victory.”

In a traditional gesture, a priest and a granthi offered prayers before Ashu submitted his nomination. His wife, Mamta Ashu, a former councillor, also filed papers as a covering candidate. The Congress candidate held a road show before filing the nomination papers. Heavy traffic jams were witnessed at Ferozepur Road, Bharat Nagar, and surrounding areas due to the road show.

No cavalcade, no roadshow, Ghuman keeps nomination filing a low-profile affair

Meanwhile, Ghuman chose to keep his nomination filing a low-profile affair, giving the customary roadshow a miss, and drove to the deputy commissioner’s office himself without any cavalcade.

Before this, he paid obeisance at the Durga Mata Mandir in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Ji, and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir in Jawahar Nagar Camp.

Senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Daljit Singh Cheema, Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib president Pritpal Singh, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Naresh Dheegan, and Gurdeep Singh Leel were present to support him.

Ghuman expressed confidence that the people of Ludhiana West will choose ‘Punjab and Punjabi identity’ this time and vote for SAD.

“People of Punjab today regret their past decision (of electing AAP). Law-and-order is practically non-existent in the state today. Punjab’s reins are now in the hands of people in Delhi who spent time behind bars,” Ghuman said. He added that the people still remember the development work done during the Akali Dal government and wish for its return.