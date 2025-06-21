Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Ludhiana West bypoll: Fate locked, candidates unwind with kin, supporters

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Besides spending time with their family members, the candidates also met party workers to thank them for campaigning; the counting of votes will take place on June 23.

A day after voting was held for the high-stakes Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, key candidates took a break, stepping away from weeks of hectic campaigning to relax and spend time with their families and well-wishers.

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora with his family members in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora with his family members in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman began his day on a calm note. After visiting a nearby gurdwara to offer prayers, he spent most of his time at home with family and close friends. Ghuman also met party workers who had been part of his campaign and thanked them for their tireless efforts. “It has been an emotional journey. I am grateful to every single person who stood with me,” he said.

Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who had remained at the forefront of a high-decibel campaign, chose to keep things low-key after election. He spent the day with his family and thanked dozens of party workers who visited him. “It’s time to appreciate those who made this campaign possible,” Ashu said. “Their support and belief in the Congress vision means everything.”

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and senior leader Sanjeev Arora took the opportunity to rest and recuperate. After weeks of back-to-back public interactions, Arora enjoyed a quiet day at home, surrounded by his near and dear ones. “It’s been a long and intense campaign season. Today was about cherishing time with my loved ones and those who stood by me,” he shared.

BJP’s Jiwan Gupta chose to make the day special in his own humble way. According to Gupta, he made tea for his family members and had a relaxed day at home. He too expressed gratitude towards BJP workers. “These relationships built during the campaign are priceless,” he said.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 23.

