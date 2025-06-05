Ludhiana West bypoll: Polling officers to upload live voter turnout on ECINET App

For ensuring that the polling personnel are thoroughly familiar with election rules and procedures, hands on training of electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines and training session on IT application-ECINET was held for presiding officers (PRO), assistant presiding officers (APRO) and polling officers (PO) in Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines on Wednesday. General observer and others senior ECI officials supervising training sessions in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

General observer for Ludhiana West byelection Rajeev Kumar; secretary, Election Commission of India (ECI) Ashwani Kumar Mohal; IT expert from ECI Saurabh Rai; EVM nodal officer, Bihar Dheeraj Kumar; joint chief electoral officer Sakatar Singh Bal, deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-district election officer (DEO), Himanshu Jain, ADC-cum-RO Rupinder Pal Singh, SDM Jasleen Bhullar among others were present and supervised the training sessions.

While the hands-on training of EVMs and VVPAT machines was held for PROs, the training session for ECINET application was also held for PROs, APROs and POs. The officials stated that the EVMs and VVPAT machines used during the training session are strictly for training purposes only. Master trainers were also deployed during the training sessions to educate the PROs about the working of EVMs and VVPAT machines. The officials stated that batches of polling personnel have been formed and the training exercise will continue for two days.

IT expert from ECI, Saurabh Rai also shared a presentation regarding the functioning of ECINET application and how the real time information has to be shared through the application. The ECINET App allows PROs to submit real time voter turnout figures on the internet.

Meanwhile, general observer Rajeev Kumar directed the polling personnel to perform their duty in an efficient and transparent manner. He further stated that apart from district administration officials, the polling personnel can also contact him, at 91-62831-78975, if they face any kind of problem.