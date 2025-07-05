Ludhiana: Will strengthen industrial sector, create jobs, says minister Arora

The state government would work to attract investments and resolve the issues concerning industries, cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora said on Friday. After being sworn in as Punjab’s cabinet minister for industries and commerce, investment promotion and NRI affairs, Arora arrived in the city to a ceremonial guard of honour at the Circuit House. Sanjeev Arora at an event at Circuit House in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Addressing the media, Arora said he is committed to fulfilling the expectations of both the party and the people of Punjab. “It is a matter of responsibility and pride. I will serve with full sincerity to bring growth and prosperity to the state,” he said.

Highlighting his immediate priorities, Arora said the promotion of industries across Punjab is central to the state government’s development plan. “Our chief minister wants Punjab’s industrial sector to thrive. We will work to attract new investments and resolve long-standing issues of existing industries to create jobs and strengthen the state’s economy,” he added.

Arora noted that a surge in industrial activity would naturally lead to increased tax revenues. “We’re inviting companies to invest here and will ensure that industrialists feel fully supported,” he stated. The minister also announced plans to begin work soon on an industrial exhibition centre, saying that land for the project would be finalised shortly.

Regarding the Halwara airport, Arora said the construction work has been completed and the proposal has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for final approval. “As soon as we receive clearance, the Halwara airport will be operational,” he confirmed.

In his role overseeing NRI affairs, Arora promised swift redressal of pending issues and proactive engagement with the Punjabi diaspora. “NRI matters are close to my heart. I will personally ensure that they are handled on priority,” he said.

Arora emphasised that he would work tirelessly to uphold the trust placed in him by the people. “Punjab’s development is my mission, and I will leave no stone unturned to take the state forward,” he said.

Present with the minister were his wife Sandhya Arora, police commissioner Swapan Sharma, DCP (City) Rupinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner (general) Rakesh Kumar, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amarjeet Bains, along with senior district officials, police officers and Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers.