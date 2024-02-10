Ludhiana: Woman booked over ‘casteist’ slur assaults cops during arrest

A woman physiotherapist allegedly assaulted a police team who went to arrest her at her house on Shaheed Karnail Singh road, police said on Saturday. The accused is facing charges of making casteist remarks against one of her neighbours. (Getty image)

The accused is facing charges of making casteist remarks against one of her neighbours.

The woman also created ruckus at the civil hospital when she was brought here for medical examination.

The woman has been identified as Sonia Malhotra of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, who claims herself a ‘gold medallist physiotherapist’.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Pardeep Singh of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar. The complainant stated that on February 7, when he was crossing the street with his children, the woman came there in a car and started passing casteist remarks at him.

The woman claimed that the police team assaulted her while arresting her. She said that she also suffered injuries on her nose.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, stated that a case under sections 3,6 and 5C of ST Act has been lodged against the accused. The SHO refuted the allegations levelled by the woman.

The SHO added that the police will take action against the woman for assaulting women personnel.