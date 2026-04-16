Ludhiana: Woman dies by suicide, co-worker booked for rape, abetment

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping into the Sidhwan Canal near Ghawaddi Bridge, with her family alleging that a co-worker had sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her. Inspector Avneet Kaur said the case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace and nab the accused. (HT File)

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused, identified as Manjit Singh, alias Jeet, under Sections 64 (rape) and 108 (abetment to suicide) of the BNS.He is currently absconding.

According to the complainant, the victim’s father, the woman had left home on Tuesday, stating that she was going to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in Model Town Extension. Hours later, when he called her, an unidentified man answered and informed him that a woman had jumped into the canal near Ghawaddi Bridge.

The complainant said he rushed to the spot, where locals and police had already recovered the body. He further alleged that his daughter had been in a relationship with the accused, who had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage but later refused to marry her. The family said she had been under mental stress following this.

Inspector Avneet Kaur, SHO, Dehlon police station, said the case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace and nab the accused.