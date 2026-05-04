Ludhiana: Woman injured as brother-in-law tries to run her over

A 36-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after her brother-in-law allegedly tried to run over her and her husband with a car near the Dehlon bypass, in what police described as an escalation of an ongoing family property dispute. Police say incident linked to property dispute, accused booked after woman suffers fracture in leg. (HT File)

The injured woman was identified as Kirandeep Kaur, a resident of village Saian Khurd. Police said her brother-in-law, Avtar Singh alias Jagtar Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh, has been booked in the case.

According to the complainant, the incident took place on May 2 when she and her husband were on their way to a police station.

The couple had stopped by the roadside to attend a phone call when the accused allegedly arrived in a car and drove it towards them at high speed.

While her husband managed to escape unhurt, Kirandeep sustained a fracture in her leg and multiple injuries after being hit by the vehicle. The accused allegedly fled the spot after issuing threats.

Police said preliminary inquiry suggested the incident was linked to a simmering property dispute within the family.

In her complaint, Kirandeep alleged that her mother-in-law and other in-laws had earlier attempted to forcibly evict her family from their house. She said the matter is currently sub judice.

She further alleged that on April 27, the same accused, along with unidentified persons, had forcibly entered their residence and attacked family members, but villagers intervened and prevented further harm.

The Dehlon police have registered an FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

Investigating officer ASI Dharam Singh said the matter was being probed from all angles and efforts were underway to apprehend those involved.