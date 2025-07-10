Ludhiana: Woman’s body dumped near Aarti Chowk; hunt on for 2 men

Two men on a bike were seen dumping a woman’s body stuffed in a sack near Aarti Chowk, also known as Professor Mohan Singh Chowk, on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Wednesday morning. The spot is barely 50 metres from a police checkpoint. The body was left on the roadside in full public view and the suspects ran away before they could be caught. The accused were carrying the body, stuffed in the sack, casually on a bike. Police officials near Aarti Chowk where a body was found on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said the two men came on a bike. The man riding pillion, who wore a security guard’s uniform, was holding a large sack. As they stopped near the road divider, the sack fell on the road. The man riding the bike told him to pick it up, but he ran away. The rider then picked it up and rode ahead, but turned back, stopped near the divider and dumped the sack. When roadside vendors questioned him, he claimed it contained rotten mangoes.

“I told him not to leave it there as it would smell,” said Jeevan Kumar, a vendor nearby. “He looked nervous. Someone else touched the sack and said it felt like there were limbs inside. Before we could open it, the man pretended to make a phone call and ran away, leaving his bike behind.”

Police were informed. Upon opening the sack, cops found the woman’s body wrapped in three layers of sacks. Blood was oozing out of her nose, leading police to suspect she was strangled. Sub-inspector Amarjeet Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the division number 8 police station, said the woman appears to be around 30 years old and may be a migrant. “The bike had a fake number plate. CCTV footage shows the men came from the Sunet village side. A video clip of one suspect, taken by a witness, is also helping in the investigation.”

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the police are now working to identify and catch the accused. An FIR has been registered, the police added.

Similar unsolved case

A case of murder of another woman is also lying unsolved for the past one and a half years. Moreover, the police failed to identify the victim even after 18 months of murder. The decomposed body of the woman was found wrapped in a bed-sheet on the roadside in Bagga Kalan village on January 31, 2024. The Ladhowal police had registered a murder case against unidentified accused. The autopsy report suggested the woman had undergone an abortion before being murdered. The autopsy report also suggested that the body has two injuries marks on head and one her ears which led to death.