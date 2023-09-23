Ludhiana: Woman’s death in collision: 20-year-old man booked

Two days after a 62-year-old woman died in a fatal road accident in BRS Nagar, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against a 20-year-old son of a property dealer. Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu said they have booked the accused as the injured was yet to record her statement. (iStock)

Police have lodged an FIR under Section 304 A of the IPC against a Hardik Kumar, 20, a resident of Friends Colony in Khanna, who is the son of a property dealer.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu said they have booked the accused as the injured was yet to record her statement. “The footage clearly shows the car bring driven at full speed in a residential area. Such negligence while driving is unacceptable,” he said. A police ASI is made complainant in the case.

Sukhwinder Kaur, 62, had died of internal bleeding after her car overturned when a speeding car, driven by the accused, hit her vehicle, which was then dragged to some distance near BRS Nagar gurudwara on Thursday. In the CCTV footage of the incident that went viral immediately after the mishap, it is seen that the car being driven by the accused is overspeeding in the internal lane near the gurudwara and not even pausing at the busy intersection, ramming straight into an oncoming car, resulting in a deadly collision and the death of the woman. The rider of a scooter is also seen falling and getting injured in the footage.

The victim was returning home after buying medicines from civil hospital.