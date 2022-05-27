Ludhiana | Women jail inmates can now become assistant beauty therapists
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday inaugurated an assistant beauty therapist course for inmates of Ludhiana women jail. The course has been started under Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) by district administration.
As many as 30 women will be trained in the first batch of 390-hour training programme, and daily four-hour training will be provided.
The course has been launched under Sankalp scheme of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship. Malik also distributed books and induction kit to jail inmates undergoing the course.
Practical lab for the same has been established in the premises of the jail. After the completion of the training, a third party will assess the candidates, and the successful ones will receive certificate and ₹2,500 in their bank accounts by the government.
Malik encouraged the jail inmates to learn the skills wholeheartedly, so that they return as self-reliant citizens after completing their jail term.
PSDM is conducting skill development courses in numerous jails of Punjab, including Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Amritsar etc.
-
Jewellery worth ₹2 crore seized after vigilance team raids Bihar RWD officer
Patna: Teams of Bihar Police's special vigilance unit on Friday carried out raids at the office and residences of a rural works department official in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case worth ₹1.20 crore, vigilance officials said. According to officials, the RWD officer, identified as Shailendra Kumar Bharti, currently posted as deputy secretary, had served in several positions earlier and was also posted as the personal secretary of two ministers.
-
Ludhiana | Agriculture attache from Embassy of Israel visits PAU
Embassy of Israel, agriculture attache, Yair Eshel, visited the apiculture (beekeeping) unit of the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, and interacted with apiculture scientists, postgraduate students in apiculture. During the meeting with the apiculture scientists of PAU, collaboration for research and technological exchange was explored between PAU and Israel, particularly for the production and post-harvest handling of bee products, bee breeding, bee pollination, and for innovative bee husbandry and data recording technologies.
-
Panvel city to get water supply on alternate days due to depleting dam level
The water level at Appasaheb Vedak (Dehrang) dam, which is the main source of supply to Panvel city, has gone down to the point where sludge is visible. This has led to a water shortage in Panvel city and forced the Panvel City Municipal Corporation to announce water cuts on alternate days. Panvel city requires 28 million litres of water supply daily.
-
Ludhiana | Councillor, owners sit before JCB to stop MC from taking action against ‘illegal’ building
Lok Insaaf Party councillor (ward number 38) Kuldeep Bitta and owners of an alleged illegal commercial building on Friday sat before a JCB (earth-mover) in a bid to stop the municipal corporation from taking action against the building being constructed in the Model Town area (near post office). The police deployed with the MC team had to intervene to control the situation. The owner had covered the house line area illegally.
-
SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days
Suspecting tax evasion through suppression of sales, bogus purchases and unaccounted stock, State Goods and Services Tax department teams raided offices of 11 firms dealing in hosiery, tobacco, steel and building material in the last two days. The raids were conducted at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area. Evidence of suppression of sales to evade tax was also found.
