Ludhiana: Year later, repair of elevated road crash barriers begins

The elevated highway in Ludhiana, built at the cost of ₹756 crore and completed last year, is facing repair work. The contractor has begun nailing 2,500 crash barriers along the 6.5 km stretch from Bharat Nagar Chowk to the Octroi post. A survey by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revealed that several crash barriers, critical for the safety of commuters, have weakened, raising concerns over the quality of the construction work. The repair work being taken up on the elevated bridge, Ferozepur road, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Residents have expressed anger. Ajay Singh, a daily commuter, remarked, “It’s shocking that a bridge costing hundreds of crores is showing signs of deterioration within a year. The weakening of crash barriers not only raises questions on the construction quality but also puts lives at risk.”

Another resident, Priya Sharma, said, “When public money is spent on such projects, we expect them to last for decades. “Accountability has to be fixed,” she said.

Activists have also raised red flags, calling for a comprehensive investigation. Social activist Kuldeep Khaira said, “The need for early repairs indicates either the use of substandard material or lack of supervision during construction. This cannot be ignored. We demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to identify those responsible for this apparent misuse of public funds.”

Khaira further said that this was not just about Ludhiana’s elevated highway. “If such lapses can occur here, they can happen anywhere. A CBI inquiry is necessary to set a precedent and ensure accountability,” he added.

The work on the elevated bridge, connecting Samrala Chowk to Ludhiana’s municipal limits on the national highway-95, began in October 2017 and was inaugurated in September 2022. The work on a portion of the road was completed last year. Its rapid deterioration has sparked criticism from multiple quarters.

Residents have also raised concerns over the inconvenience caused by the ongoing repairs. “Traffic is already a nightmare on this stretch. Now, with repair work happening so soon, it’s making our daily commute even more difficult,” said Rajinder Kaur, a shop owner near the Octroi post.

An official of the NHAI, requesting anonymity, said, “A survey has been conducted wherein it was found that crash barriers are weak as indicated by the past two incidents involving damage to crash barriers. The contractor has started the nailing work on the barriers.”

The NHAI and the contractor have yet to issue a detailed statement addressing the concerns.