Ludhiana: Youth Cong leader kidnaps assault case witness, held

The Sahnewal police have arrested a youth Congress leader for allegedly kidnapping a man, who is a witness in an assault case against him, assaulting and threatening him at gunpoint for not appearing in court in connection with the matter. Sarvotam Singh, the accused. (HT)

The accused Sarvotam Singh alias Lucky Sandhu also owns a dhaba in Sahnewal.

The police have lodged an FIR against him and his 13 aides, who are yet to be arrested. One of his aides has been identified as Amarinder Singh Sandhu.

The FIR has been filed on the statement of Harjit Singh, 40, of Tower Colony, who is a transporter, stating that Sarvotam had assaulted one of his friends Gurvir Singh Garcha a few days back and a case was lodged against him.

The complainant said that he is the witness in the case and Sarvotam was threatening him for not recording his statement against him.

In his complaint, Harjit stated that on Friday night, he along with his friend Babbaljit Singh was crossing from the dhaba of the accused in an SUV. The accused intercepted their way and kidnapped him. He then took him inside the dhaba and thrashed him.

The accused pointed a pistol on his neck and threatened him to not record a statement against him in the court.

Sub-inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 379-B (snatching using force), 506 (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 511 (attempt to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

On April 3, the Model Town police of Ludhiana had arrested Instagram influencer Jasneet Kaur alias Rajvir Kaur of Mohali for blackmailing a city-based businessman with intention to extort money from him. The police had also booked Sarvotam for the conspiracy and later arrested him. He was out on bail.

Lucky Sandhu is the general secretary of Punjab Youth Congress. He won the party elections from jail. His brother Maninder Sandhu is the president of Ludhiana rural youth Congress.