Ludhiana:142 low-lying areas identified, flood control room from June 15 amid monsoon preparations

Municipal corporation (MC) officials were on Wednesday directed to make all necessary arrangements well in advance to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season. Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta conducted a review meeting at the MC Zone A office. Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta during a meeting at MC Zone A office on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said 142 low-lying areas have been identified in the city and necessary steps, including deployment of machinery and staff besides cleaning of road gullies/sewerage, are already being taken in the respective areas.

Officials of operation and maintenance cell have been directed to submit certificates confirming cleaning of all the road gullies and covering of manholes in their respective areas. Further, officials have been directed to ensure proper functioning of all disposal points in the city and installation of generator sets at these points.

Officials have also been directed to strengthen the banks of Buddha Nullah, especially the vulnerable points to prevent overflow during the monsoon season. At least 5,000 sandbags should be there in stock to tackle any situation during the rainy season, the mayor and MC commissioner said. Officials were also asked to provide safety kits and raincoats to sewermen.

The mayor and the MC commissioner stated that the flood control room of the civic body will be made functional at Daresi sub-zone office of the civic body from June 15. The officials have been directed to conduct fogging on a regular basis to keep vector-borne diseases at bay, especially during the monsoon season.

The officials have also been directed to conduct a survey of unsafe buildings across the city and serve notices to get the buildings vacated or demolished to avoid any untoward incident during the rainy season.

People have been urged to stop dumping waste in road gullies and sewer lines as this chokes the drainage and sewer system.

MC joint commissioners Vineet Kumar, Amanpreet Singh, Harveer Kaur, Tapan Bhanot, zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, Gurpal Singh, Jasdev Sekhon, superintending engineers Ekjot Singh, Harpreet Singh, executive engineer Balraj Singh and others were present in the meeting.

Cleaning of Buddha Nullah beyond city limits

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Gupta directed irrigation officials to ensure cleaning of Buddha Nullah beyond the city limits (both upstream and downstream areas). They said that they would also be conducting field inspections to take stock of the situation at the ground level.