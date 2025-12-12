Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: 2 booked for throwing crackers in locked house, causing fire

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 03:42 am IST

ASI Jeewan Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that earlier the accused tried to resolve the matter on their own through settlement

Two youths have been booked for throwing firecrackers inside a locked house at Tibba Road which led to a massive fire that gutted household things and a car on Diwali, police said. The accused have been identified as Gurwant Singh and Kamal Bajaj. An FIR has been registered on the statement of Rakesh Mohan Mittal, 67, a resident of GK Estate at Tibba Road.

On October 21, the house caught flames in which household things and a car caught flames and gutted. (HT Photo)
On October 21, the house caught flames in which household things and a car caught flames and gutted. (HT Photo)

According to the Tibba police, Mittal stated in his complaint that he has another house at Tibba Road, which usually remains locked. He used to park his car in the house. On October 21, the house caught flames in which household things and a car caught flames and gutted.

Mittal added that when he scanned the CCTVs installed in the street, he was shocked to see the accused throwing the firecrackers inside the house, which led to massive fire. Later, he filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Jeewan Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that earlier the accused tried to resolve the matter on their own through settlement. When talks failed, the complainant filed a complaint. The FIR was registered after a thorough investigation, police said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 324 (2,4) (mischief ) and 326 (F,G) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the BNS.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 2 booked for throwing crackers in locked house, causing fire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Two youths, Gurwant Singh and Kamal Bajaj, have been booked for causing a significant fire by throwing firecrackers inside a locked house on Tibba Road during Diwali, which destroyed household items and a car. The incident was reported by Rakesh Mohan Mittal, who identified the culprits via CCTV footage after the fire on October 21.