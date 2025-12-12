Ludhiana: 2 booked for throwing crackers in locked house, causing fire

Two youths have been booked for throwing firecrackers inside a locked house at Tibba Road which led to a massive fire that gutted household things and a car on Diwali, police said. The accused have been identified as Gurwant Singh and Kamal Bajaj. An FIR has been registered on the statement of Rakesh Mohan Mittal, 67, a resident of GK Estate at Tibba Road. On October 21, the house caught flames in which household things and a car caught flames and gutted. (HT Photo)

According to the Tibba police, Mittal stated in his complaint that he has another house at Tibba Road, which usually remains locked. He used to park his car in the house. On October 21, the house caught flames in which household things and a car caught flames and gutted.

Mittal added that when he scanned the CCTVs installed in the street, he was shocked to see the accused throwing the firecrackers inside the house, which led to massive fire. Later, he filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Jeewan Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that earlier the accused tried to resolve the matter on their own through settlement. When talks failed, the complainant filed a complaint. The FIR was registered after a thorough investigation, police said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 324 (2,4) (mischief ) and 326 (F,G) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the BNS.