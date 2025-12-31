Ludhiana: 2 held as man ends life at friend’s residence

A 22-year-old man allegedly ended his life at the residence of a friend in New Patel Nagar under suspicious circumstances. The Haibowal police booked three persons for abetment of suicide. Two of the accused — Ritesh Kumar and Pawan Kumar, both friends of the deceased — have been arrested, while the third, victim’s brother-in-law, is absconding. Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the death is underway. (HT Photo)

The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who told the police that her son had left home on the evening of December 21, saying he was going to a friend’s house and would return shortly. When he did not return by dinner time, she called him. He told her that he would have his meal at his friend’s place and return later. A subsequent call around 11.30 pm elicited a similar response, with the young man saying he would come home by morning.

However, when he did not return even by the afternoon of December 22, the family grew anxious. The mother again tried to contact him, but his phone was found switched off. At around 6 pm, she received a call from one of his friends informing her that her son had died and had been taken to a private hospital.

Initially, the police proceeded under Section 194 of the BNSS. However, further inquiry revealed that the young man had allegedly been called to his friend’s house to settle a dispute. According to the complainant, her son had been threatened during the meeting by his friends and his brother-in-law, following which he allegedly took the extreme step by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside the house.

Based on these allegations, the Haibowal police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against three accused. Two of the friends have since been arrested, while the brother-in-law is yet to be traced.

Inspector Varindepal Singh Uppal, station house officer (SHO) of the Haibowal police station, said a preliminary investigation indicated that a dispute linked to a personal relationship had triggered tension among the group. “They had gathered at the friend’s house to resolve the issue, but matters escalated,” he said, adding that efforts were on to arrest the third accused.

