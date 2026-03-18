Ludhiana: 3 booked for confining differently abled man in cattle shelter

A specially-abled man, missing for nearly two years, was rescued from a cattle shelter in the Sahnewal area of Ludhiana, where he was allegedly confined by cattle rearers and forced to work. Three persons have been booked in connection with the case. Police have registered a case under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

Police have registered an FIR against Bholu Khan and his two sons, Rehmat Ali and Sadiq Khan, residents of Tibba village, on the complaint of Jagjeet Singh of Patti in Tarn Taran, who runs a charitable organisation.

According to police officials, the 30-year-old victim, stated to be mentally challenged, had gone missing from his home around two years ago. Instead of informing the authorities, the accused allegedly kept him at a shelter where they rear cattle and made him perform daily chores, including cleaning and collecting dung.

Station house officer inspector Amritpal Singh said the accused had confined the man on their premises and used him for labour. The matter came to light when members of the charitable organisation traced the victim to the shelter, rescued him and later located his family.

Following the rescue, the organisation approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused for illegally confining the man for an extended period.

The SHO said that acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.