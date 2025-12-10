Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: 3 child labourers rescued in Sarabha Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 08:26 am IST

The rescued children were immediately presented before the Child Welfare Committee in Ludhiana and later shifted to a children’s home to ensure their safety and well being, officials said

The district task force conducted a surprise inspection in Ludhiana and rescued three children under the age of 18 who were found working in Sarabha Nagar. The rescued children were immediately presented before the Child Welfare Committee in Ludhiana and later shifted to a children’s home to ensure their safety and well being, officials said.

Officials said surprise checks are being regularly conducted across the district to identify and rescue children engaged in labour. (Photo only for representational purpose)
Officials said surprise checks are being regularly conducted across the district to identify and rescue children engaged in labour. (Photo only for representational purpose)

The inspection, aimed at curbing child labour, was carried out at KIPS Market, Sarabha Nagar and BRS Nagar following the directions of deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain. The operation was conducted by a dedicated team from the district task force, which included Varinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Sanjna, Harminder Singh Romi along with police personnel.

Officials said such surprise checks are being regularly conducted across the district to identify and rescue children engaged in labour and to enforce strict action against those violating child welfare laws.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 3 child labourers rescued in Sarabha Nagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

In a surprise inspection in Ludhiana, a district task force rescued three children under 18 working in Sarabha Nagar, presenting them to the Child Welfare Committee before relocating them to a children’s home for safety. The operation, directed by deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, aims to combat child labor through regular checks and enforcement of child welfare laws.