Ludhiana: 3 child labourers rescued in Sarabha Nagar

The district task force conducted a surprise inspection in Ludhiana and rescued three children under the age of 18 who were found working in Sarabha Nagar. The rescued children were immediately presented before the Child Welfare Committee in Ludhiana and later shifted to a children’s home to ensure their safety and well being, officials said. Officials said surprise checks are being regularly conducted across the district to identify and rescue children engaged in labour. (Photo only for representational purpose)

The inspection, aimed at curbing child labour, was carried out at KIPS Market, Sarabha Nagar and BRS Nagar following the directions of deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain. The operation was conducted by a dedicated team from the district task force, which included Varinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Sanjna, Harminder Singh Romi along with police personnel.

Officials said such surprise checks are being regularly conducted across the district to identify and rescue children engaged in labour and to enforce strict action against those violating child welfare laws.