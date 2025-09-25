Ludhiana: 65-year-old missing, car found near canal

A 65-year-old trader from Dugri went missing under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. His car with ignition on was found parked near Sirhind Canal in Doraha from which his mobile phone and a suicide note were found. According to the family, he was depressed over health issues. The police suspect that the man has jumped into the canal with intention to end his life. The police have circulated the pictures of the man in nearby police stations to trace him. (HT Photo)

Gaganpreet Singh, son of the missing man of Dugri Phase 2, said his father left the house for senior citizen club on Tuesday afternoon. He enjoyed card games with friends before leaving the club.

“When my father did not return home by 4 pm, we started looking for him. The police traced his location near Doraha while tracing the mobile phone,” said Gaganpreet Singh.

“His Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 car was found parked near the canal and his phone was in the vehicle. The police also recovered a suicide note reportedly written by my father which read — I am ending my life due to health issues and no one is responsible for it,” he added.

Police officials stated no one had seen the man jumping into the canal. The police have circulated the pictures of the man in nearby police stations to trace him.