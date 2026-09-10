Ludhiana: Chhawani gunfire linked to August 18 assault, say police

A violent daytime clash near Pippal Chowk in Chhawani Mohalla on Tuesday which left a young man with gunshot injuries has exposed a deep-seated criminal feud between two local gangs, prompting the police to crack down and register multiple FIRs. Division number 4 police have booked members of both rival factions for attempt to murder and rioting following Tuesday’s shootout. (HT FILE)

Division number 4 police have booked members of both rival factions for attempt to murder and rioting following Tuesday’s shootout. In a parallel move, investigators have also lodged a separate FIR regarding a sword attack on August 18, which involved several of the same suspects and served as a precursor to the ongoing gang warfare.

In the case concerning Tuesday’s incident, police have named Rahul Motta, Guri Mattu, and their unidentified associates as the aggressors. The rival group comprises Jograj Sidhu, Lalla, Aakashdeep alias Aakash, Raman Sidhu, and their accomplices.

The FIR, registered on the statement of sub-inspector Harpal Singh, invokes Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 125, 194(2), 191(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, both factions converged near Pippal Chowk on Tuesday afternoon and engaged in a brawl. Members of the Rahul group allegedly pulled out firearms and opened fire, injuring Aakashdeep and triggering panic in the crowded neighbourhood.

August 18 assault case surface

While probing the shootout, authorities uncovered a previous assault from August 18. The accused in this second case include Rahul Mota, Guri Mattu, Lovish, Pinjar, and Lucky.

This case was registered on the statement of Sanju of Chhawani Mohalla under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 117(1), 351(1), 191(3), and 190 of the BNS. Sanju stated that while he was heading to a local fair, the accused intercepted and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, inflicting multiple injuries that required prolonged hospitalisation.

Investigating officer ASI Jeevan Singh said,“Sanju was earlier admitted to the hospital, and doctors had declared him unfit to give his statement. Later, though discharged, he did not approach the police immediately, finally recording his statement on Tuesday.”

Trigger for Tuesday’s violence

Police are examining the events leading up to Tuesday’s clash. According to Aakashdeep’s father, Satpal, Sanju is an associate of Jograj and Aakash. He stated that after Sanju returned home following his recovery, Aakash and his friends visited him on Tuesday to enquire about his health. While they were returning, the rival group allegedly attacked them, sparking the confrontation near Pippal Chowk.

Investigators suspect the violence stems from a months-long turf war. In June, a video surfaced on social media showing youths from Haibowal roaming the Salem Tabri area, hurling abuses and issuing open challenges to rivals, which was followed days later by a retaliatory attack on a Haibowal resident named Rahul. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects.