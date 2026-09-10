TISS formulates emergency action plan after student’s death, students body demands accountability

MUMBAI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has proposed a series of measures to strengthen the health and emergency response system on its campuses following the death of 26-year-old postgraduate student P Janarthanan, even as student organisations have demanded compensation for his family and accountability from the institute. Janarthanan, a first-year postgraduate student, reportedly suffered breathlessness during a class at TISS’s Deonar campus on Monday and subsequently died after suffering cardiac arrest (HT PHOTO)

This is the institute’s way-forward: It plans to appoint two full-time resident doctors, nursing staff and trained medical personnel, and has proposed a basic life support ambulance and round-the-clock emergency transport facilities.

Janarthanan, a first-year postgraduate student, reportedly suffered breathlessness during a class at TISS’s Deonar campus on Monday and subsequently died after suffering cardiac arrest. The incident raised concerns among students about the lack of emergency medical facilities and an ambulance on the campus. After he collapsed in class, a classmate drove the student to Zen Multi-speciality Hospital, in Chembur, in his car parked in the campus.

The incident spurred TISS administration to review its existing health and emergency arrangements. It will now draw up written emergency protocols so that students and staff become aware to the action forward in cases of emergencies. It is also looking at strengthening hospital referral arrangements and providing necessary emergency medical equipment on campus.

According to TISS, Janarthanan experienced discomfort at around 9.10am and the campus doctor was contacted at around 9.13am, following which he was taken to the Chembur hospital. The administration added that it also supported the student’s family with travel, accommodation and other arrangements.

The Progressive Students Forum (PSF), however, said the administration’s response must go beyond announcing measures after the incident. It demanded compensation and institutional support for Janarthanan’s family, besides academic and psychosocial support for students affected by the death.

PSF also demanded an independent, time-bound inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death and the campus’ emergency response. It questioned why repeated demands raised by students and the Students’ Council regarding ambulance services, emergency care and health infrastructure in the past were ignored.

“The recent incident has brought into sharp focus what students have been saying for years -- the campus facilities are inadequate, fragmented and not equipped to respond to serious emergencies,” PSF said, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

PSF has also demanded a 24x7 health system with resident doctors, nurses or paramedics, essential medicines, oxygen and emergency equipment. It wants a dedicated ambulance to remain available on campus at all times, along with clearly communicated emergency procedures and helpline numbers. The organisation has also demanded a student-run health and infrastructure audit committee to examine healthcare, ambulance services, sanitation, hygiene, water and other essential facilities and monitor the implementation of reforms.