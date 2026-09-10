Ludhiana: 10 months on, 80-year-old woman’s son, his wife booked for assault, theft

Nearly 10 months after an 80-year-old woman alleged that her son and daughter-in-law assaulted her, forced her out of her home, and stole her cash, jewellery, and crucial property documents, the police have registered a case. ASI Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT)

Acting on the complaint filed by the elderly woman, Balbir Kaur, the Division Number 7 police registered a case against her son, Tarnvir Singh, and his wife, Taranjit Kaur.

The accused have been booked under Sections 331(4), 305 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the alleged theft.

According to Kaur, her son Tarnvir had married Taranjit in a love marriage around nine years ago. She alleged that after the marriage, her daughter-in-law would frequently provoke her son, resulting in quarrels with her.

Her husband, Swaran Singh, died three years ago. Following his death, Kaur alleged that the situation worsened and her son and daughter-in-law started assaulting her to force her to leave the house.

She alleged that on the night of November 24, 2025, her son and daughter-in-law locked the door and severely assaulted her. When she raised an alarm, neighbours informed the police control room.

The police teams reached the spot and rescued her. She said she submitted a complaint at Division Number 7 police station the same night, but alleged that no action was taken against her son and daughter-in-law.

Fearing further trouble, she claimed that she stayed away from her house for around 20 to 25 days. When she returned following police intervention, she found the locks of her room missing.

On entering the room, she allegedly found her belongings scattered. She claimed that around 1.5 kg of silver, 2.5 tolas of gold jewellery, ₹10,000 in cash, the registry of her house, identity proofs and other important documents were missing from her locker.

ASI Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.