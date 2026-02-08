Ludhiana: Class 9 student, family booked for ‘assaulting’ tuition teacher

A Class 9 student, along with his family members and a friend, has been booked for allegedly assaulting a tuition teacher in Rishi Nagar after she reprimanded the minor over his irregular attendance, police said on Saturday. The group allegedly barged into the premises, abused the teacher and assaulted her. (HT Photo for representation)

The case was registered on the complaint of a 39-year-old woman who runs a tuition centre along with her husband and sister. The accused include the minor student, his father, mother, brother and sister—residents of Ashok Vihar in Rishi Nagar—and an associate.

According to the complainant, the student had been attending her tuition classes but remained absent for several days. When she contacted his mother, she was informed that the boy was unwell. However, a few days later, the teacher allegedly saw the student roaming in the market despite continuing to skip classes. When the teacher later reprimanded him and advised him to concentrate on his studies ahead of the upcoming examinations, the student allegedly took offence. He reportedly returned to the tuition centre shortly afterwards with his family members and an associate.

The group allegedly barged into the premises, abused the teacher and assaulted her. When her husband and sister attempted to intervene, they were also beaten up, the complaint stated.

ASI Satnam Singh of the PAU police station, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 333 (house trespass), 79(3) (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

The ASI added that the prime accused is a juvenile. No arrests have been made so far and further investigation is underway.