Ludhiana: Cross-border drug module busted: Khanna police seize 4kg heroin, 5 held

In a major blow to cross-border smuggling, the Khanna police have arrested five persons and seized over 4kg of heroin smuggled into India through drones from Pakistan, busting an inter-district narcotics supply network operating across Malwa and Chandigarh region. The accused in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According top police, the arrested accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Bhai Rupa village in Bathinda district, Angrej Singh of Keeri Botal village in Tarn Taran district, Harshdeep Singh of Diwala village in Samrala, Prabhjot Singh alias Prabh of Katani Khurd in Ludhiana, and Gurtej Singh, alias Teji, of Amritsar.

Jyoti Yadav Bains, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP), said the operation was carried out on Tuesday (January 6) after the CIA staff, Khanna, received a tip-off that two smugglers were transporting a large quantity of heroin.

Acting on the tip-off, a checkpoint was set up on the Ludhiana–Chandigarh road near Haidon. During checking, police stopped a black Hyundai Venue car in which Jaspreet Singh and Angrej Singh were travelling. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 4.020 kg of heroin. Both accused were arrested on the spot.

A case was registered at Samrala police station in connection with the case. Further interrogation led to the unearthing of a wider drug supply network.

According to police, the seized heroin was meant to be supplied to Harshdeep Singh of Samrala and Prabhjot Singh of Ludhiana, who were subsequently named in the case and arrested on Friday (January 9). Another accused, Gurtej Singh, alias Teji, was also taken into custody during the follow-up action.

“The accused told police that they had procured the heroin from a person identified as Fauji of Ferozepur. The recovered contraband is part of the same consignment that was dropped by Pakistani smugglers using a drone,” the SSP said.

“The accused were actively involved in supplying narcotics across Mohali, Kharar, Ludhiana, Samrala and Khanna, with youths and college students being their main targets. Some of the accused are already facing trial in other criminal cases. Jaspreet Singh is facing trial in an immigration fraud case in Haryana, while Gurtej Singh alias Teji is facing a case related to possession of illegal weapons,” the SSP added.

Police said interrogation of the accused is underway and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.